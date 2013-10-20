In the impact of Phailin that battered some parts of Jharsuguda district, paddy, banana and vegetable crops in five blocks have been damaged. Lakhanpur and Kolabira blocks were affected the most.

According to agriculture office sources, paddy crop in total 1713 hectares was damaged including 500 hectares in Kolabira , 412 hectares in Jharsuguda, 301 hectares in Lakhanpur, 190 hectares in Kirimira and 300 hectares in Laikera block. Similarly, the farmers, who cultivated vegetable in 60 hectares in Lakhanpur block, have sustained heavy loss.

Though officials from Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue department have already visited the affected areas to survey the extent of damage, no compensation has been paid to the farmers so far. Deputy Director of District Agriculture department Benudhar Panda said preliminary survey on the quantum of loss has been completed and Rs4,000 per hectare will be paid for complete loss of the crop. Basudeo Bhoe, a farmers’ leader of Lakhanpur block, said this amount is very negligible as a farmer usually spends Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per hectare for cultivation of any crop.