Suspected Maoists attacked the camp of a road contractor in Miangpadar village, about 27 kms from here, and burned two JCBs, two tractors and a motorcycle Monday night.

The contractor is constructing a PMGSY road connecting Titijhola and Jugsaipatna. According to the police sources, a group of 30 armed persons including two women came to the camp. They called the staff of the contractor and conducted a meeting with the villagers.

They asked them to resist the road construction alleging that this road is constructed to facilitate Bauxite mining in Khandualgiri and labourers are getting low wages in the road construction work.

This will also affect the right of people over forest. Later, they burnt the vehicles kept in the camp. The contractor was not in the camp when the attack took place.

Getting the information, police led by the SDPO reached the spot. Hand written Maoists’ posters were recovered from Minagpadar and Jugsaipatna.

The SDPO Biranchi Narayan Dehuri said police is investigating the matter and also conducting combing operation in the area.