As the woman burn victim from Rayagada is battling for her life at a Vizianagaram hospital, the State Government on Tuesday announced to bear her treatment cost.

Describing the incident as barbaric and inhuman, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said strong action will be taken against the culprit.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), however, described the Chief Minister’s announcement as a move to divert public attention from the increasing incidents of crime against women. Alleging that life and safety of women in Odisha is not safe anymore, media cell chairman of OPCC Narsingh Mishra said the Chief Minister has no moral right to continue.

Only condemning the incident is not enough as no preventive measures are being taken even though such crimes are committed frequently in different parts of the State, Mishra said.

The lady teacher had filed a sexual harassment case against school inspector Netranand Dandsena and also filed complaints with the District Collector and the SP on the matter, Mishra said and added that no action was taken. Mishra has demanded action against both the Collector and the SP for not taking any action on the complaint filed by the victim.

ASI in the Tikiri police station M D Pradhan has been suspended for his failure to arrest Dandsena on the basis of the complaint filed on July 18.