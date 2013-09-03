The State-level science, mathematics and environment exhibition and ‘INSPIRE’ was inaugurated by School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda here on Monday.

This is the first time that the State Government has converged the national-level programme Innovation in Science Pursuit and Inspired Research (INSPIRE) and the State-level exhibition to provide a bigger platform to the school students. The purpose of the three-day exhibition is to enhance the interest of students towards scientific innovations.

Earlier, competitions were held at the block level and then continued at the district level.

This is the first time that the State Government provided funds to the selected students prior to the exhibition in order to invest in their science models.

About 490 students who were selected at the district level were provided ` 5,000 each to develop their models which were showcased at the exhibition in the Capital city. Out of all the entries, top 60 models will be sent to Central Government to be exhibited at national level. The students who perform well at the national level are given a scholarship of ` 80,000 for pursuing higher education.

Nanda said the science exhibition should act as a catalyst for the students to create more innovative projects. He called upon the students to be the drivers of change in the State. He visited the models at the exhibition and interacted with the students regarding their projects.

The exhibits were on water conservation, weighing machine for the blind, elephant-free zone and others.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) Secretary Usha Padhee said even though it was difficult to converge the two initially, the eventual result was impressive.

They are planning to continue with the same model for next year too, she added. Teachers Education and State Council for Educational Research and Training (TE & SCERT) Director Nihar Ranjan Patnaik was also present at the inaugural function.