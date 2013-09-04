The consumers of Salepur division of SESU find it tough to contact the Junior Engineers (JEs) of their respective sections.

Even during emergency like snapping of live electric wires, they have to go to the section office to inform the officials as the Junior Engineers have submitted the mobile phones provided to them by SESU.

As per reports, to facilitate communication between consumers and SESU officials, BSNL SIMs were provided to Junior Engineers, SDOs and Execute Engineers.

Sources said as per the decision of their union, all the 10 Junior Engineers working under Salepur, Mahanga and Nischintakoili SESU sub-divisions submitted their SIM cards to the Executive Engineer, Salepur SESU division, on Monday.

Asureswar electrical section remained in dark for entire Monday night as its Junior Engineer could not be informed about the faulty electric line which could have been rectified easily.

When contacted, Biraja Prasad Padhi, Executive Engineer of Salepur SESU division, admitted that the Junior Engineers had submitted their SIM cards citing disturbances by the consumers at night.

However, he said he cannot do anything about it as Junior Engineers Association and the higher authorities of the SESU have to sort it out.

Cease-work Enters Second Day

The cease-work agitation, started by members of Salepur Bar Association demanding safe and steady power supply to the courts, entered second day on Tuesday. Legal service in the courts of Judicial Magistrate, First Class, and Civil Judge Junior Division, Salepur was paralysed.