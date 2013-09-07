Even as the lawyers’ agitation demanding establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha entered 18th day on Friday, the agitation was relaxed with State Government offices allowed to reopen on Friday while the courts were boycotted. The relaxation in the stir was taken by the Action Committee of Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) at a meeting held on Monday.

The lawyers also continued with their relay hunger strike in front of the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner to press their demand. The offices will remain open on Friday and Saturday in view of Nuakhai and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals and will be closed again on Sunday.

However, the Action Committee of the SDBA had decided in the meeting to allow Urban Local Bodies and offices related to health and education to function smoothly from Tuesday onwards as closure of the offices reflected on basic services to the people.

Meanwhile, the lawyers on Friday toured villages of Laida, Parmanpur, Sersuantal, Tabdabahal, Themra, Dandeipali and Sindurpank along with Chetana Rath to seek support of the villagers to their cause.