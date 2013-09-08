A group of visually challenged students of Rama Devi Women’s College approached the State Commissioner for persons with disability on Saturday to take action against the college officials for allegedly demanding readmission fees from them.

The group of 11 students alleged before State Disability Commission that the college officials were demanding readmission and examination fees from them though the State Government had exempted such fees for them. The Plus Three students claimed that they were being denied readmission into their courses since they refused to pay the examination fees.

On the other hand, the officials of the college said they do not have any clear instructions from the Higher Education department to exempt examination fees for the visually challenged students. An order issued by the State Government in 2009 has mentioned that the “blind students who use Braille for studies” should be exempted from tuition and related fees for higher or technical studies.

The college officials said they have sought a clarification from the Higher Education department seeking the scope of the term ‘other related fees’.

“If the Government states that the examination and readmission fees come under the other related fees, we will exempt the visually challenged students,” said a senior college official.