The IAS Study Circle under Ravenshaw University on Sunday hosted an interaction programme between IAS officer Poma Tudu and aspirants on issues relating to cracking the Civil Services examinations.

The objective is to provide proper direction and guidance to the aspirants on how to approach the Civil Services examinations. The move assumes significance as there has been a sharp decline in success rate in the IAS examinations among Odia aspirants over the recent years.

By having direct interaction with the successful candidates, the aspirants would be better informed and equipped to succeed in the examinations.

Such interactions would be held on a regular basis, Director Priyabrata Majhi said.

Established in 1963, the study circle offers free coaching to the aspirants, particularly from the backward and weaker sections.