A man, injured in a group clash during Ganesh Puja festivities on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

The victim, identified as Bideshi Mallick (24) of Dumduma, was injured in a scuffle with a group of people near a Ganesh puja pandal under Khandagiri police limits.

He was rushed to the hospital late on the Monday night. But, he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested seven people in connection of this incident. One of the accused is reported to be a juvenile.

According to the reports, the problem started on Monday which was the first day of the Ganesh Puja, when the locals objected to Bideshi’s chaotic behaviour in an inebriated condition near the pandal.

The scuffle escalated after Bideshi reportedly misbehaved with some female devotees.

Six of the accused have been identified as Munna Pradhan (19), Dilip Sahoo (42), Daitari Bayak (27), Kalia Sahoo (50), Dinabandhu Bayak (21) and Balia Pradhan (26).

All the accused were produced before a local court.