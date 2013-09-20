Even as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) camp is hopeful of bagging a majority of the 66 urban local bodies (ULBs) where elections were held on Thursday, there was not much enthusiasm in the Congress, whose performance is likely to be well below expectations.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Jaydev Jena’s statement that the party will win in more than 20 ULBs shows that the Congress camp is not much optimistic about the results. “Congress had won in nine out of 66 ULBs which went to polls today in 2008 elections and this time we hope to cross 20,” Jena said.

It was well known in political circles that the Congress performance will be far from satisfactory because of the growing factionalism and disorganised campaigning. According to a senior Congress leader, campaign this time was the most disorganised ever and the party will win in some seats because of the efforts of the local leaders.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had started campaigning months earlier, the Congress camp was busy patching up differences among senior leaders. The Congress campaigning picked up during the last two to three days, but it was not enough to counter the BJD’s well coordinated election machinery.

Even before elections were held, the BJD had won from four ULBs. While a majority of the Congress candidates had withdrawn nomination papers in Jajpur, Hinjilikatu and Kodala ULBs, in Chikiti, as many as nine candidates did not file nomination papers.

Alleging that election was not impartial, Jena said at many places police and local administration sided with the the BJD. Besides, there was unprecedented use of money and muscle power. In these circumstances, getting more than double the seats won in 2008 polls will be a good performance, he said.

Revenue Minister Surjya Narayan Patro said the BJD was hopeful of winning from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BMC) and most of the other ULBs.

Polling was by and large peaceful in the entire State except for some stray incidents.

The turnout in most of the Maoist-affected districts was more compared to last time. About 68 per cent of more than 18 lakh voters cast their votes.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered repolling in two booths-32 and 33 in ward number 20 of the Vyasanagar ULB.

