The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all the college heads to begin preparations for the students’ union elections expected to take place in October.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the DHE. It said the college administration should be fully prepared for conducting the Students’ union elections next month. The college authorities can also take the assistance of the district administration for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Sources in the DHE said October 8 has been set as the tentative date for the election. Filing of nomination has been scheduled on October 1, the final list of contestants is expected to be published on October 5 and ‘Why I Stand For’ has been scheduled on October 7. A decision on the election dates is yet to be taken.

Student unions in various colleges have already started campaigning for various positions. The college officials have been asked to ensure that the academic schedule in the college is not disturbed due to the elections.

All the rules prescribed by the Lyngdoh Commission has to be followed strictly, the notification said.