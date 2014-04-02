Ask what’s up for weekend. Never expect the answers hang-out, shopping, cinema or partying from the youngsters of voluntary organisations in the city with a care-for-others mind. They take the road leading to National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Akkulam on Saturdays, where the students wait for their arrival.

For an hour or more, they get into the garb of teachers, helping the hearing impaired degree students learn English for communication purposes, to keep them racing neck and neck with others in the competitive world. Members of Save a Rupee Spread a Smile (SARSAS), Make A Difference (MAD) and Rotaract are engaged in this noble task since January.

“Our students are getting this training apart from their curriculum. We had invited proposals for conducting the classes and interested organisations turned up. The teaching-learning process happens through a mutual give and take. An orientation programme in sign language was given to the volunteers before they started teaching our students,” says coordinator of the programme Raji Gopal, faculty in English for degree (HI) classes in NISH.

Students of BSc Computer Science, Bachelor of Fine Arts and BCom are given language training. The purpose is to make them competitive enough in English in the job field after completion of course as most students are getting recruited to IT companies.

“One volunteer can handle a maximum of three students. We focus on teaching them sentence structures, framing questions and give practical exercises in writing such as writing an official letter. The students become so lively and friendly with us when we interact with them,” says Sreedev R, coordinator of SARSAS, who works with M Squared in Technopark.

The volunteers are from diverse fields and there is a mix of students, techies and teachers. Along with teaching, the volunteers concentrate on mentoring too, for which select students are arranged in every class.