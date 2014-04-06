Campaigning is at its peak in Jeypore. The three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress - are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

The ruling BJD candidate Rabi Narayan Nanda, who had won the Jeypore Assembly segment thrice in the past, is leading in the competition surrounding electioneering in Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks.

Nanda and his teams have so far covered 150 vilages and their focus is on development agenda of BJD. Not to be left behind, Congress has started its campaign trail with a focus on BJD Government’s ‘misdeeds’. Congress workers are upbeat after Rahul Gandhi’s visit and are targetting the BJD’s Nanda over his alleged corrupt practices in the last 15 years.

The party under the leadership of Taraprasad Bahinipati, candidate for Jeypre seat, is busy organising road shows, rallies and roadside meetings. Bahinipati is visiting every village with party workers and seeking votes promising to save the face of tribal areas. BJP, on the other hand, led by its candidate Bhrugu Baxipatra has started on a slow note.