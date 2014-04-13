Bhubaneswar: With the first phase polls complete, the focus has now shifted to coastal, central and northern Odisha where 11 Parliamentary Constituencies and 77 Assembly segments will go to polls on April 17.

The Election Commission (EC) has its task cut out not only for smooth conduct of the election but also to draw out the voters to the polling stations in this region which is comparatively more urbanised. At least 1.50 crore voters will exercise their rights in the second phase for which mobilisation of security forces has already started.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mona Sharma said de-induction of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) from the 10 PCs and 70 ACs where polls were completed on Thursday has begun. Of 62 companies which were mobilised by the Election Commission to the State, all but three are being re-deployed to the districts where second phase polls. “The existing Central Para-Military Force (CPMF) allotted to the State for anti-Naxal operations will remain deployed where they are. We are re-deploying the additional forces sanctioned for the polls,” sources said. Currently, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units are stationed in both Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar for anti-Naxal operations and will supplement the poll duty.

The second phase will see 747 aspirants for 77 Assembly segments and 98 for 11 PCs. The election will be held across 18,630 polling stations while another 63 auxiliary booths have also been set up. A major task before the poll body would be to ensure smooth conduct of the polls in this region of the State which is politically very sensitive.

Several polling stations in coastal districts are communally sensitive too.

The State CEO office sources informed that commissioning of electronic voting machines has reached its final stages and is expected to be complete by Sunday. While engineers have reached all the polling stations, the movement of polling parties will begin soon.

Meanwhile, 90-odd companies of CPMF allotted to Odisha for anti-Naxal operations have now been assigned the task of guarding the strong rooms in 19 districts where the polled EVMs of first phase are stored. The EC has already issued a set of guidelines for securing the EVMs through reinforced strong rooms which will remain under CCTV surveillance 24x7 till counting takes place on May 16.

In all the 19 districts, colleges and schools have been identified where the one-entry door strong rooms have been set up. Each strong room will remain under a three-tier security. Apart from CPMF, the first outer later will be guarded by state armed force while the district police will secure the last layer.

Fact file

At least 1.50 crore voters will exercise their rights

The 2nd phase will see 747 aspirants for 77 Assembly segments and 98 for 11 PCs

The election will be held across 18,630 polling stations