‘Unfathomable Waters’, the English translation of Odia short-story collection ‘Atala Jala’ penned by noted writer SKB Narayan, popularly known as Japani Babu in the literary circle, was released here oa Sunday.

Eminent novelist Padmaj Paul unveiled the book. Published by Pakshighar Prakashanee, the book has been translated into English by Japani’s daughter Purabi Das, a writer herself. She had earlier translated her father’s book “Priya Paridhi” which was titled “Intimate Circle”.

“Atala Jala received a sterling response from the readers. So our publisher Banoj Tripathy insisted that it be translated into English,” said Das. Japani has been lauded by Jnanapith Award winner Sitakanta Mohaptra as a short and episodic writer who engages the reader in a typical irony, the writer’s daughter added. The book release function was attended by noted writers Asit Mohanty and Prof Jatin Nayak, chief speaker and guest of honour respectively of the occasion.