On the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Neil Nitin Mukesh joined to add glamour while heavyweights of different political parties continued to woo the voters through rallies and meetings.

Tandon pitched in for comedy king turned BJD candidate in Champua, Tatwa Prakash Satpathy, better known as Pappu Pom Pom at a public meeting while Mukesh participated in road shows in the North Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency for BJD candidate Priyadarshi Mishra.

Besides, Ollywood stars Mahasweta Ray, Anubhav Mohanty, Siddhant Mohapatra and Mihir Das campaigned for BJD candidates at different places. Congress too had a few stars campaigning for the party, but they were mostly candidates and not campaigners.

Aparajita Mohanty campaigned in Cuttack with her star son Babusan while cinestar Bijay Mohanty met voters in a door to door campaign in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP too pressed into service Ollywood stars Sritam Das, Pinki Pradhan and Sunil to campaign for the party candidates in several constituencies.

Former BJP president Nitin Gadkari held rallies at four places at Morada in Mayurbhanj district, Soro in Baleswar district, Niali in Jagatsinghpur district and Jatani of Khurdha district. On his part, Naveen Patnaik, toured through a host of constituencies in Baleswar and Puri districts.