The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling BJD of deploying presiding officers of its choice in two Assembly segments of Jajpur district to favour its candidates.

Levelling charges against BJD vice-president Kalpataru Das and party candidate for Binjharpur Assembly seat Pramila Mallick for requisitioning polling and presiding officers who will favour BJD in the elections, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the arrangement has been made on the instruction of an IAS officer in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The IAS officer, who is also acting as the chief advisor of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had asked the two BJD leaders and Jajpur Collector to give a list of officers to be engaged in constituencies where BJD candidates are not in good position.

Since Mallick is contesting from Binjharpur and Kalpatrau’s son Pranab Prakash Balabantray is the BJD nominee from Dharmasala, they have engaged presiding officers who will support BJD. The plan of action was executed by the Collector, Sharma alleged.

As per the election rules, local Government employees should not be engaged as presiding and polling officers in the district. However, this has been violated in the two constituencies.

Apprehending that the officials will help the ruling party in rigging the polls, Sharma demanded that such officials should be identified and relieved immediately.

In a separate development, BJP candidate for Jajpur Lok Sabha seat Amiya Mallick has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding deployment of para-military forces in certain booths in Dharmasala where he apprehends booth capture attempts by the ruling BJD.

In his letter to the Election Commission and the CEO, Mallick has accused the BJD of planning to capture some booths.