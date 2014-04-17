Cash Lure to Voters:Nominees Hoodwink Poll Watchdogs

Express News Service By

Belying the claims of district administration and poll officials of taking adequate measures to check illegal flow of money during elections, political leaders have managed to give the slip to police and lure voters with money in different Assembly segments of the district.

Sources said money lenders in rural areas are playing key role in providing money to several self help groups (SHGs), clubs and voters. The party candidates have engaged money lenders as middlemen to lure voters in their favour by paying hefty amount.

In order to avoid the prying eyes of expenditure observers, the political leaders have provided post-dated cheques to the middlemen which would be encashed days after the elections. Besides, funds are being transferred through NEFT, RTGS and Green remit cards to the accounts of middlemen.

Moreover, several party candidates have engaged sarpanchs, municipality and NAC councillors and local leaders to distribute cash among voters in their respective areas.

It is also reported that candidates have opened bank accounts in the names of their supporters through which huge transactions of money meant for luring voters are being made.

Several allegations regarding use of illegal money to lure voters were made by candidates recently. BJP MLA candidate Krushna Chandra Patra had accused the supporters of Congress MP candidate Sudhir Kumar Samal of distributing money in Ranja village a few days back. The incident led to a clash between the supporters of both the parties in which Congress youth leader Prakash kunar was injured.

Similarly, three BJP workers - Barju Behera, Ganesh Behera and Gaya Behera - were attacked and hospitalised over distribution of money to the voters recently. Patra had accused BJD MLA candidate Saroj Samal and Samal of Congress of using money power to influence voters in their favour.

Though district administration officials have urged banks to report instances of transaction and withdrawal of large sum of money to the district election Officer, the bankers are refraining from doing so due to fear of closure of accounts and losing customers.