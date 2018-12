PTI By

Security forces Thursday recovered a cache of detonators and other explosives in poll-bound Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The recovery was made by a joint squad of forces led by paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force from Dheri village in Nayakot area of the district.

Ten detonators and 11 gelatin sticks have been recovered from a suspected Maoist hideout in the area, a senior official said.

A search operation is on in the area to look for ultras, the officials said.