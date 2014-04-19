The State Government has decided to provide more funds to the rural bodies as per the recommendations of the Thirteenth Finance Commission (TFC) for several projects, including drinking water provision and infrastructure development.

As 2014-15 will be last year for utilisation of funds recommended by the TFC, the State Government has decided to expedite expenditure.

The commission had recommended ` 2,756.02 crore to be utilised on drinking water, sanitation, waste management, financial management and infrastructure development of panchayati raj bodies till 2014-15.

Official sources said `7,49.91 crore has been provided in 2013-14 for implementation of the schemes. These include `57 crore for construction of roads and bridges. As a vote-on-account was presented for 2014-15 as it was election year, provision of funds will be made in the budget to be presented by the new Government in June.

All roads in the villages will be converted to concrete roads in the next three years and `498.88 crore was provided in the 2013-14 budget for implementation of the scheme.

Funds for concrete roads will be distributed for all the 6,232 gram panchayats in the State. Every panchayat will be provided `10 lakh for implementation of the scheme.

Of this, `8 lakh will be sanctioned by the State Government while `2 lakh will be provided from the Third State Finance Commission grants. The TFC had recommended `2,757.02 crore for overall development of rural areas of the State in 2010-11.

The State Government has also directed the Finance department to ensure availing of the entire TFC grant by expediting the pace of implementation and submission of utilisation certificates.

The State has specific grants of TFC for projects like Eco-Restoration in Chilika, construction of Anganwadi buildings, upgradation of health infrastructure, renovation of power sector, police training, upgradation of jails, modernisation of fire services and preservation of monuments and Buddhist heritage.

Official sources said `420 crore was received for these projects in 2011-12 against which utilisation has been around 99 per cent. Similarly, in the year 2012-13, ` 338.5 crore was released by the Centre against which the utilisation was around 77 per cent.

Other projects which are being undertaken by utilising TFC grant include creation of data base for employees and pensioners, grant-in-aid for the Forest development, water sector management and improving justice delivery system.