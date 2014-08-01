SAMBALPUR: Two persons were detained by the Forest officials on Thursday for their alleged role in poaching a tusker in Sanbandi reserve forest near Dudkakud village under Padiabahal forest range in Jujumura block on July 25.

Prior to this incident, four tuskers were killed in a span of six months, three within eight days in January.

The two detained persons are Jogesh Lugun (35) and Motilal Munda (25) belonging to Kadelpal village under Kulundi gram panchayat in Jamankira block. Sources said Forest Department has recovered `61,000 and `11,000 from the possession of Jogesh and Motilal respectively.

Apparently, Jogesh is a sharp shooter and has admitted to his role in killing tuskers in the forest. During interrogation by Forest officials, he also revealed that he had sold the tusk to a trader in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

The Forest Department, though, is tightlipped about the detention. Earlier, the department had suspended forestor of Badsahir, Ramesh Padhi, and forest guard, Rashmi Ranjan Das, and issued showcause notice to range officer of Padiabahal, Anil Mohanty, over the killing of the tusker on July 25. Role of the two in the poaching and theft of the tusk in January is being investigated.

On January 20, carcass of a 45-year-old tusker with bullet injury was found in Jamankira forest range under Bamra wildlife division with the tusks missing. Four days later on January 24, carcass of a 10-year-old elephant was found with bullet injury near Luhagura Chhack in Dhama forest range of Sambalpur division. Forest officials had said that the tusker had entered the area from neighbouring Sonepur district after sustaining bullet injury and after it died, poachers removed the tusks.

In the third incident, the decomposed carcass of a 42-year-old elephant was found under similar circumstances in Kadodarah forest under the Jamankira forest range of Bamra wildlife division on January 27. In this case too, the tusk was missing.

The back to back killing of the tuskers within a span of eight days raised hue and cry among the green brigade, which forced the State Government to order a Crime Branch probe into the matter. Although a seven-member team of the Crime Branch reached Sambalpur on February 21 and began probe, they failed to make any breakthrough in the case even as the July 25 incident came to light.

Elephant Carcass Found

Ghess (Bargarh): Carcass of a female elephant was found from Jhajha hill bordering Chhattisgarh in the district on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the elephant might have died after being struck by lightning. On Monday, when the villagers residing in the foothills were going to the forest to collect minor forest produce, they smelt a stench emitting from the hill and informed the Forest officials. After searching the hill for two days, the Forest officials found the carcass on Thursday close to Chhattisgarh border. Sources said the elephant was aged about 50 years and could have died a fortnight back.