JHARSUGUDA: In yet another case of negligence by industrial units in ensuring safety of their workers, a 20-year-old contractual worker died in an accident at M/s SMC Power Generation Ltd here on Monday.

The worker identified as Bhima Rana of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was employed in steel melting shop (SMS) unit of the company.

On Monday, he sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a crane’s three-tonne hanger on the industry premises. He was rushed to a private nursing home where the doctors referred him to VSS Medical, Burla, as his condition worsened. Rana breathed his last on the way.

As the news of his death spread, workers in the factory went on rampage. At least 300 workers at the site vandalised several units and offices. Factory officials left their offices apprehending trouble from the workers.

Badmal police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. The workers, however, refused to relent and demanded proper safety measures at the site.

Anticipating a law and order situation, one platoon of force was deployed inside the plant. District Labour Officer (DLO), A Roy, and Deputy Director of Factories and Boilers, CR Beura, reached the spot and held discussion with factory management and agitators on issues pertaining to safety of workers.

DLO Roy said `51,000 will be provided to the kin of the deceased for performing the last rites and an additional `10 lakh as compensation. Body of Rana has been sent to his native place, he added.

Jharsuguda SDPO, RK Paikray, said Badmal police has lodged a case of negligence against the SMC officials. Though the situation is tense, all efforts are on to restore normalcy, he added.

According to reports, more than 86 lives have been lost from 2008 due to negligence by managements of industries.