Berhampur Varsity Campus Vandalised

BERHAMPUR: An emergency Syndicate meeting was called by the Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor, Deepak Behera, to discuss the vandalism carried out by a group of miscreants in the campus in the wee hours of Monday.

On Sunday, after the 53rd foundation day celebration of the Fisheries College of OUAT, its Vice-Chancellor Manoranjan Kar and six OUAT staff stayed in the guest house of the Berhampur University.

At around 1.30 am, the miscreants came to the guest house and ransacked furniture besides damaging the four-wheeler of Kar. When the information reached security personnel on the campus, they rescued Kar and six others and took them to a safer place. Later, Kar lodged a police complaint alleging that students of Berhampur University damaged the furniture and abused them for staying in the university guest house.

However, Berhampur University VC, Deepak Behera, said the group involved in the vandalism on the campus were not students. Properties worth `10 lakh have been damaged.

Meanwhile, students alleged that the university authorities were negligent towards students’ welfare. They said on Sunday, a student fell ill but there was no one to take him to the hospital as everyone was busy with the OUAT function.

Armed police have been deployed in the campus.