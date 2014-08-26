Home States Odisha

Berhampur Varsity Campus Vandalised

Published: 26th August 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2014 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: An emergency Syndicate meeting was called by the Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor, Deepak Behera, to discuss the vandalism carried out by a group of miscreants in the campus in the wee hours of Monday.

On Sunday, after the 53rd foundation day celebration of the Fisheries College of OUAT, its Vice-Chancellor Manoranjan Kar and six OUAT staff stayed in the guest house of the Berhampur University.

At around 1.30 am, the miscreants came to the guest house and ransacked furniture besides damaging the four-wheeler of Kar. When the information reached security personnel on the campus, they rescued Kar and six others and took them to a safer place. Later, Kar lodged a police complaint alleging that students of Berhampur University damaged the furniture and abused them for staying in the university guest house.

However, Berhampur University VC, Deepak Behera, said the group involved in the vandalism on the campus were not students. Properties worth `10 lakh have been damaged.

Meanwhile, students alleged that the university authorities were negligent towards students’ welfare. They said on Sunday, a student fell ill but there was no one to take him to the hospital as everyone was busy with the OUAT function.

Armed police have been deployed in the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp