BHUBANESWAR: Pressure has begun to build up on the Government over alleged utilisation of destitute children residing at railway stations in not only carrying bodies retrieved from tracks to post-mortem facilities but also in dissecting the corpses for autopsy.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the expose by “Express,” the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department and Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack to conduct a thorough probe and submit a report within four weeks.

The officials should conduct the enquiry themselves, the bench comprising acting Chairperson Justice B K Mishra and member B K Patnaik ruled while fixing the next date of hearing to October 14.

“Since the hospital has its own attendants to carry bodies to the post-mortem centre for autopsy, utilising the services of young boys prima facie reveals serious violation of human rights,” the Commission observed.

The revelation came to the fore, when a boy stated before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that he was not only regularly engaged for removal of bodies from the railway tracks and bring them to the hospital for post-mortem, but many a time also asked to dissect the bodies inside the autopsy chamber and expose the organs for examination by doctors.

Some other boys have also vouched for the statement made by the minor, who hails from Goa and has been living at Cuttack railway station for around three years.

“By being engaged in such activities, the minors are being subjected to serious mental trauma. Many children, who have been rescued, have complained of not being able to sleep due to nightmares. And this is also a major reason behind taking to addictions like sniffing glue,” CWC Chairperson Bikash Mohapatra said.

The district administration has undertaken a massive drive to rescue children from the railway stations and rehabilitate them. As many as 24 children, most of whom are addicted to glue sniffing, have been admitted to de-addiction centres and shelter homes.

The CWC has also written to the DGP, ADGP Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and SP, Railways to probe the whole cycle from engaging children in body disposal to using them for post-mortem work.