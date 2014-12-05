BHUBANESWAR: Banking operations were paralysed in the State for the second time in less than 30 days as public sector bank employees went on a day-long strike over wage hike demand on Thursday.

Around 3500 bank branches in the State downed their shutters and over 40,000 employees stayed off-duty as part of the second day of the nationwide relay strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) that covered the eastern region. The relay strike was started in Southern States on December 2 and followed by North on Wednesday. The western region would observe shutdown on Friday.

The impact of the strike was total in the State though private banks did not join the stir. With deposit, withdrawals and cheque clearances stalled, the financial implications for the day was stated to be over `2500 crore.

Bank employees held demonstrations at their respective branches protesting the delay in pay revision that has been due since November 2012. Despite over 16 meetings between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the unions to negotiate the wage hike, no acceptable solution has been found yet.

The latest meeting on December 1 was inconclusive. The IBA has been sticking to 11 per cent hike in pay across grades which has not been accepted by the unions. The UFBU has demanded increase to the tune of 25 per cent.

“The UFBU has offered to scale down its demand but 11 per cent is simply too low. In the seven years since the last revision, there have been multiple pay hikes in all other Government organisations,” UFBU State convenor Jyoti Bhusan Mohapatra said.

The new Government, though, is sympathetic to the issue and is keen for an early and amicable resolution of the issue. However, if the impasse continues, the UFBU will chart its future course of action within next week, Mohapatra added.