BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has proposed to provide high bandwidth Internet connectivity to each Government office up to the gram panchayat (GP) level as part of the National Information Infrastructure (NII) project.

This will enable the GPs to remain connected with the State, district as well as block headquarters, which are currently linked through the OSWAN Project.

The Information Technology Department, which is implementing the NII, has asked the departments to submit number of offices which should be covered under the network.

As of now, all 30 district and 284 block headquarters have been linked under OSWAN by the Odisha Computer Application Centre. The BSNL has also been assigned the job of providing connectivity to 1266 critical offices including tehsils, sub-registrars, treasuries, sadar blocks, sub divisional headquarters, urban local bodies and health institutions which have been designated horizontal offices.