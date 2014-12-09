CUTTACK: MSME Expo-Odisha 2014, the national-level vendor development programme-cum-industrial exhibition and buyer-seller meet, will be held at Kilamaidan here from December 11 to 14.

The expo, organised by MSME Development Institute, State MSME Department and Odisha Industries Association and Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, will be inaugurated by MSME Minister Jogendra Behera in presence of Secretary Panchanan Dash.

Around 120 MSMEs and 25 mother plants, Government departments, banks and financial institutions like NALCO, MCL, PPT, NTPC, Ordnance Factory, Tata Steel, Paradip Refinery Project, East Coast Railways, ODCL and IFFCO would be taking part in the exhibition.

Various seminars and B2B meets would be organised during the exhibition for the benefit of MSMEs.

The objective of the vendor development programme is to bring mother plants as buyers, MSMEs as sellers and promotional agencies together on common platform for forging business tie-ups for mutual benefit.

It would facilitate understanding each other’s capabilities and technical competency levels by way of displaying products and interactions.

The programme has special relevance in the light of the notification on new Procurement Policy by Union MSME Ministry which mandates a minimum 20 per cent procurement of annual requirement of goods and services by all the Central Ministries, Departments and PSUs from MSMEs.

The expo will help prospective vendors to identify MSME products suited to their needs in order to achieve the 20 per cent annual procurement target.