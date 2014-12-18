BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should be brought under the ambit of CBI probe into the controversial coal block allocation to Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group company.

“The Chief Minister comes under the purview of the CBI investigation as he had recommended to the Prime Minister’s Office allotment of Talabira-II coal block to Hindalco,” State BJP president K V Singhdeo told mediapersons here.

With special court directing the CBI on Tuesday to record statements of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was holding charge as the coal minister in 2005, and others in the coal block allocation scam, Singhdeo said the Central agency should find out the reasons and circumstances for recommending coal blocks to Hindalco from the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister cannot get away with the plea that he had written to the then prime minister recommending Talabira-II coal block in favour of Hindalco keeping in mind the State’s interest,” Singhdeo said.

The former prime minister had then clarified that coal blocks were allocated to public and private sector companies on the basis of recommendation of States.

On August 17, 2005, the Chief Minister had written a letter to the then prime minister saying, “I would strongly urge you to have the matter examined so that this important project is provided with required coal linkage at an early date.”

“The Government had all along held that higher priority be given to units adding more value in our State and instead of sending the raw material to some other State,” the letter had stated.

The State Government had requested Manmohan Singh for examining Hindalco’s request for the block as the company was setting up an aluminium smelter of a capacity of 2,60,000 tonnes per annum in Sambalpur district for which a captive power plant of 900 MW capacity was needed.

The State Government came out with a clarification in October last year justifying its action in the wake of reports that CBI may question Naveen in connection with alleged irregularities in allocation of coal block to Hindalco.

Shifting the onus to the Centre, the State Government had further clarified that as per the procedure for coal block allocation, the final decision rests with the Central Government.

Talabira-II block was allocated jointly to MCL, NLC and Hindalco in November, 2005 by the Central Government.