BHUBANESWAR: As many as 24 students of city-based DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur have been selected to appear at the final interview round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protshahan Yojana (KVPY) to be held in January.

Of the total number of students from the school who took the test, 16 from the SA (Standard XI) stream and seven from SX (Standard XII) qualified. Last year, 16 students from the school were successful in availing the Central Government scholarship under KVYP programme.

KVPY is organised annually by Indian Institute of Science in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology to groom young talents from across the country.