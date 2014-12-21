ANGUL: A bus driver of Saraswati Sishu Mandir was arrested on Saturday on charges of allegedly molesting a Class V student of the school. Though principal of the school Anil Dehuri and vice-principal Manas Jena were also arrested for not taking any action against the accused Pinku Nayak after the girl’s parents made a complaint, they were later released on bail.

The incident occurred on Friday noon when the girl entered the bus before other students came in. The 22-year-old driver Nayak who was in an inebriated condition, molested the girl finding her alone. After reaching home, the girl told her parents about the incident, who then lodged a complaint with the Angul police and informed the school authorities. Naik was arrested and police forwarded him to court on charges of molestation.