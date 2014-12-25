BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's salt manufacturing sector is poised for a huge boost with the State MSME Department introducing a common brand and offering marketing support for the produce.

The salt would be marketed under 'OriFood' brand through Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC). The brand would be launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during inauguration of Odisha MSME Trade Fair -2014 here on January 8.

The salt sold under the brand would meet highest food quality and safety standards with appropriate certification. The prices are being finalised by the Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing (EPM) and would be competitive enough to stand ground in the market that is already crowded with National and international brands.

Salt is the first product from the OriFood stable, which will gradually be expanded to include a whole lot of food products manufactured by MSMEs. The MSME Department is also working on a similar brand name for non-food items and could launch a couple during the Trade Fair.

"Common brands for food, non-food and industrial items will lend a much-needed credibility to MSME products of the State. It will also ensure uniformity of quality and pricing across manufacturers leading to better market acceptability and business for them," Secretary, MSME Department Panchanan Dash said.

While the development would give a vital push to the ailing salt manufacturing sector in the State, the Government is also keen to establish a Salt Cluster in the production belt of Ganjam district. Currently, salt production is limited to around 5000 acre with less than 100 manufacturers. The annual production of salt in the State is around 20,000 tonne against a requirement of over 3.5 lakh tonne.

Ganjam has tremendous potential for salt industry. Thousands of people are dependent on the activity and productivity and quality can be significantly raised by providing the right support and infrastructure.

The Salt Cluster would entail establishment of refinery and free low unit for production of finished salt along with quality testing laboratories and store houses.

Besides units for manufacturing, other value-added and upgraded salts for pharmaceutical and industrial will come up.

"The State Government's decision to market salt through OSIC under a common brand name will give a fillip to the sector. The Union MSME Department is also keen to extend support to the proposed Salt Cluster. We have urged the State Government to include the Cluster as a focus sector in the upcoming Odisha Industrial Policy 2014," president of Odisha Salt Manufacturers' Association Sanjay Modi said.