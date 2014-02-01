Fake Certificate: FIR Filed against 7 Hindi Teachers

Express News Service By

District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Kumar Singh filed an FIR against seven Hindi teachers for allegedly producing fake certificates at the time of joining the posts.

They are Manoj Bhoi of Agalpur, Subash Chandra Bishi of Kutumdola, Dillip Saraf of Gadshankar Dunguripali, Ashis Pradhan of Sargad, Banita Mishra of Badibahal, Jagamohan Hans of Khagsa and R Panda of Gangasagar high school.

Till now, eight such teachers have resigned from their posts while one teacher is absconding and not coming to his school without giving leave application. Earlier, four teachers had resigned citing different reasons.

Sources said the district Education Department had given appointment to 244 Hindi teachers on contract basis in March, 2013.

Most of these teachers had produced certificates of the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra, Hindi University of Wardha and Hindi Training Institute of Cuttack in regard to their Hindi qualification.

The matter came to light after information furnished under Right To Information (RTI) raised questions over the forged documents furnished by nine teachers.

Some aspirants for the Hindi teachers raised the issue and lodged a complaint with DEO.

The seven suspected persons have shown in their documents that they had passed from Central Institute of Hindi, Agra.

DEO Sanjeev Kumar Singh said the Central Institute of Agra clearly mentioned that the seven names are not in their students’ list. Singh, who is investigating the matter, said stringent action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Balangir town IIC Tariq Ahmed said he has started investigation into the case and very soon the police will nab the accused.