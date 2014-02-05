The State has attracted more than Rs 8 lakh crore worth of investment in over 423 large scale projects during the last 14 years.

In the steel sector alone, the State Government has signed 48 memoranda of understanding (MoU) for establishment of steel projects involving a total investment of over Rs 1,60,000 crore. Official sources said that already 30 steel plants have commenced partial production with investment of over Rs 80,000 crore generating direct employment for over 12,000 persons besides indirect employment of about 25,000 personnel.

In the infrastructure sector, the State government has entered into Concession Agreements (CAs) with private investors for developing ports at Gopalpur, Subarnarekha, Astaranga, and Chudamani. The Opposition political parties have, however, described as white lies, these facts presented by Governor SC Jamir in the Assembly in his address.