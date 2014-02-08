National Handloom Expo is an annual affair that inspires you to indulge. With this year being the 13th edition, the exhibition opens up to the visitors with a massive pavilion that displays different varieties of saris in all options - from gorgeous cotton to silk and embroidery, bedcovers, curtains and accessories, drawing attention of men and women alike.

Of the 100 stalls set up at the fair, Odisha artisans have been allotted 25, and the weavers from 15 other states have displayed their products in the remaining stalls. Boyanika, Sambalpuri Bastralaya and Serifed have also showcased exclusive collections at the fair.

There is so much variety to be choose - from phulkari of Punjab, Kanjivaram of Tamil Nadu, or Te patola of Gujarat, jamdani and tangail of Bengal, brocades of Banaras and fine silk totussar and cotton Bomkai, Ikat and Bandha fabric of Odisha and carpets of Bhadohi.

‘’I always prefer shopping sarees and dress materials in an exhibition as they appear to be trendy and reasonable,’’ says Sanghamitra Sahoo, a shopper.

The range of products is another plus as for the home decoration there are bedsheets, pillow cases, diwan sets, blankets and throws, carpets and running material that can be turned into curtains.

Readymades are also aplenty whether it is khadi shirts for men or designer kurtis for women, and traditional ghagras and kurta-pajamas for the tots. There are overwhelming temptations for the upcoming summer - Lucknowi chikan kurtas in pristine white with white embroidery, Kashmiri crewel embroidery on whites, white Bengal cottons woven in the Dhakai style with a delicate interlacing of pastels, airy-fairy chiffon-chinon saris from Kashmir, Kota cottons in floral and paisley weaves.

‘’The main objective of the expo is to offer variety to the people and provide employment at a larger scale. These artisans have enormous talent but they lack a platform to exhibit the same,’’ an official said.

It’s a good idea to carry cash as the artisans seem unhappy accepting credit/debit cards due to a knotty process involved in getting their money.