A delegation of Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) will meet Law Minister Maheswar Mohanty at Bhubaneswar on Sunday for a discussion over the establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha.

The CAC has demanded that the State Government should send a comprehensive proposal to the Centre for the establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in the region indicating the place in which it should be set up.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the CAC held here on Saturday. The Law Minister had invited the CAC on Friday for a discussion on the issue. Briefing mediapersons, convenor of CAC Ashok Dash said they have accepted the invitation of the Law Minister and a 12-member delegation of CAC will meet him at his office chamber in the State Secretariat at 5 PM on Sunday to discuss on the issue.

He said that the ongoing agitation including closure of State and Central Government offices besides judiciary and financial institutions over the issue will continue across the region. However, the CAC has decided to end the indefinite hunger strike, which had begun from February 5 in front of the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) here and will start relay hunger strike from Sunday, he said.

Dash said that the recommendation of the Jaswant Singh Commission on establishment of High Court Bench should be taken into consideration while selecting the place.

If the Government asks the CAC to select a place for the High Court bench, it will help, he added.

The CAC had taken a decision to paralyse the functioning of the Government offices across the region during the ongoing assembly session scheduled to be held till February 13.

Besides, the members of Sambalpur District Bar Association have started closing down financial institutions and insurance offices here for three days beginning February 7.