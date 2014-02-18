Infighting in Attabira Cong Comes to Fore

Express News Service By

Intra-party squabbles in Bargarh unit of Congress have come to fore with party MP levelling criminal charges against youth leader of Attabira.

Mahendra Kumar Sahu of Bheden under Attabira Assembly segment, who is the Youth Congress president of the constituency, is seen in television advertisements of the party presenting the vision of youthful new Congress envisaged by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Mahendra has been accused by Bargarh Congress MP Sanjay Bhoi of being involved in an attempt to murder besides other criminal cases. After remaining underground for more than two months, Mahendra along with three of his co-workers, who have also been named in the complaint by Bhoi, have obtained anticipatory bail from the High Court and are now working for the Congress with election round the corner.

Hailing from a joint family, Mahendra was running a betel shop in Bheden after passing Matriculation. Later, he completed Plus Two also.

During this period, he formed an SHG comprising 3500 women, launched anti-liquor campaign, organised blood donation camps till he was invited by Attabira Congress MLA Nihar Mahanand to join the Congress.

Mahendra was elected as Youth Congress president of Attabira Assembly constituency in December 2011 and since then has been at loggerheads with Bhoi.

Bhoi had never visited Bheden after he was elected as MP in 2009. When Bhoi visited Bheden on July 18 last year, he was welcomed with rotten eggs for not visiting the area for about four years.

Bhoi’s nominee Bibeka Pradhan lodged a complaint with the Bheden police alleging that Mahendra Sahu, Anand Agrawal and Kishore Sahu were involved in the incident. He even went on to accuse them of conspiring to eliminate Bhoi.

Bheden police are learnt to have dropped the charges after it was found that none of those named in the FIR was present during the incident.