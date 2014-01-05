CPI-M has demanded a CBI probe into the killing of a woman ration dealer at Rambha in Ganjam district and alleged that one of the accused in the incident - a sarpanch is a supporter of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

The sarpanch of Bada Ramachandrapur panchayat Manash Ranjan Nahak and four others have been arrested for alleged involvement in burning alive the woman ration dealer Pranati Das (30) at Dian Dein village on December 30.

"Manas is a BJD supporter. He was present in a meeting addressed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Chhatrapur the same day.

He also participated in the motorcycle rally led by a BJD MP to attend the CM's meeting," CPI-M leader Ali Kishor Patnaik alleged.

The ruling party's role in the incident could be exposed only through a CBI probe, he said and demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the woman's family.

Congress and BJP have also demanded CBI probe into the incident.

BJD's Ganjam district president Subash Moharana has on the other hand denied the Left party's allegation. He said no one was barred from attending public meeting of the chief minister.

Pranati a resident of Dia Dein village died when the accused stabbed, poured petrol and set her on fire at Rambha when she was returning to her house from her sister's home.

She sustained about 80 per cent burn injuries and died in a private hospital at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh the next day.

Police said the incident took place over ration dealership.

The State Women's Commission has asked the police and state government to ensure filing of charge sheet in the case within 15 days and trial in the fast track court.