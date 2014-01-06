The poor living condition of Mankadias, a primitive tribe of the State, has reached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after a petition was filed by Lok Shakti Abhiyan which has sought the panel’s intervention.

About 100 Mankadia families are living in Sukinda block of Jajpur but their socio-economic condition is stated to be very poor. The petition stated that the Mankadias are living without proper housing and BPL card and are deprived of old age and widow pension. Besides, they have not been issued job cards under NREGA while the tribals are not covered under Antoday and any Government scheme.

President of Lok Shakti Abhiyan Prafulla Samantray said the tribals from Kalaringota village under Ransol GP are not even allowed to collect fuel wood from nearest forest.

Though some of them were recently enrolled as voters, there was no mention of their actual age which makes the voters’ list useless.

Though Forest Rights Act and recently enacted Food Security Act are in existence to protect the rights of these tribals, nothing has been done yet. Samantray appealed to the NHRC to intervene and suggest appropriate steps to be taken up by both the State and Centre so that the Mankadias can live a normal human life with dignity.