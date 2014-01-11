Even though the Environment Ministry has given its go-ahead to Posco India’s steel plant project in Jagatsinghpur district, there are several hurdles to be passed before plant actually gets going.

Lack of a raw material linkage has come as a dampener for project. The company has not been handed over entire land required for its first phase steel plant.

Official sources said the State Government has decided to send all the clarifications and details that the Centre had asked for with regard to the grant of prospecting licence for Khandadhar mines to the South Korean company. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reported to have cleared the file in this regard and a letter will be sent to the Centre soon.

However, the State Government is yet to announce when it will sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Posco for the steel plant. The MoU between State Government and the Posco-India has lapsed since June 22, 2010 after a five-year tenure. Official sources said the draft MoU has already been prepared, but it is yet to get the clearance from the Chief Minister’s office.

The State Government had announced in the winter session of the Assembly that it would hand over 1,000 acres more land to Posco’s Paradip project only after National Green Tribunal nod. “The NGT has put a stay on the Posco project. We will be able to hand over land to Posco only after stay by NGT is vacated,” Steel and Mines Minister Rajanikant Singh had said in a reply in the State Assembly.

Stating that the State Government has already handed over 1,703 acres of land for the steel project, Singh said Posco required 2,700 acres of land for setting up 8 mtpa steel mill in the first phase. He said the company, according to the MoU with the State government in 2005, required total 4,004 acres for establishing 12-mtpa steel plant near Paradip. Though the project has been reviewed several times at the highest level, it could not be implemented due to different reasons, including problems owing to land acquisition.

