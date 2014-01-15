There is more trouble in store for South Korean steel major Posco project here.

Fishermen have sought intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop setting up of the proposed Posco captive port near the Jatadhari river mouth. Apprehending that the port would have an adverse impact on environment and their livelihood, they have demanded that the NGT should also not allow the company to build the port at Jatadhari like the decision of Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MOEF).

The South Korean steel major has planned to set up a 12-million tonne steel plant near Paradip with an investment of ` 52,000 crore. The company has also proposed to build a captive port near Jatadhari river mouth, about 10 km south of the existing Paradip port.

Around 50,000 fishermen of both Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, depend upon three river mouths for their livelihood - Barunei, Mahanadi and Jatadhari. After mushrooming of industries, the fish catch from these river mouths reduced considerably hitting their livelihood.

Sources said these river mouths were choked with pollution which reduced the fish catch. If this was not enough, restriction on fishing during the nesting period of Olive Ridley turtles hit them even more.

The fishermen said the proposed port will further reduce whatever little catch they have been getting.

Leader of a fishermen community - Kalinga Karnadhar Kaibartya Sola Bhai Sabha - Pitambar Kumar Dalei, said fishermen are already suffering because of pollution and restrictions. “If the port comes up, they will have to beg to eke out living,” he said. The fishermen threatened to hit streets if their demand is not paid heed.

Earlier, environmentalists and a few experts had also expressed concern over the possible impact of the proposed Posco port on the Paradip port. They apprehended that the existing port, which is one of the 12 major ports in the country and currently under stress, might be affected if another port comes up nearby.

Trustee of Paradip Port Trust Sudhakar Mantry said Posco can use the existing Paradip Port.