Even as former mayor Anant Narayan Jena has bright chances to be elected as next mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the election on Friday, hectic campaign was on till the last minute for the top post of the Corporation.

Sources said Jena is most likely to get the nod for the top job. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday discussed the issue at the meeting of senior leaders at the Navin Nivas.

Senior leaders of the party, however, said the name which will be in a sealed envelop can be known only at the election hall. Several other names are doing the rounds in the BJD circle for BMC’s top post. Among the front runners are Sk Nizamuddin, Amaresh Jena and Preetinanda Routray.

Nizamuddin, who won the election for the third consecutive term and was a councillor before the BMC was formed, also has a claim. The other strong contender is Amaresh Jena, who registered second highest winning margin and has been a corporator two times earlier.

Even though Preetinanda Routray is a first time corporator, her name is also doing the round as she is the daughter of Health Minister Dr Damodar Rout. However, going by the manner the Chief Minister functions, a new name for the post cannot be ruled out.