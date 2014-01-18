Set for a high voltage campaign after announcing candidates for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) polls, the BJD has underlined slum development, drinking water supply and improvement in drainage and sanitation as its key planks.

In a bid to woo the slum dwellers, who form a significant vote bank, the party has promised accelerated implementation of the urban housing projects in the city for providing pucca houses for them. A survey would be conducted on all the 158 slums along with the newly developed pockets for slum-specific development works, said Cuttack-Barabati MLA Debasis Samantray, who is set to lead the BJD charge in the millennium city.

“Detailed project reports (DPRs) have already been prepared for around 40 slums and others would be taken up soon”, he stated.

Incidentally, the outgoing BJD-led CMC Council had failed to implement sanctioned slum rehabilitation projects under the Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme (IHSDP) during its entire tenure.

Two housing projects at Andarpur and Tanla Sahi, worth over `27.35 crore, are yet to be executed even though they have been sanctioned since 2010. The two projects entailed construction of flats for about 486 families.

The party has also pitched for speedy execution of the drinking water supply revamp in the millennium city that envisages drawing of water from Mahanadi river. The project is aimed at reducing dependance on the ground water reserves, which is fast falling short of requirement of the ever increasing population and expansion of the city.

The total project cost is around `340 crore catering to Cuttack, Choudwar and Sadar areas.

Funds to the tune of `97 crore for the first phase of the project that involves construction of reservoirs, multiple treatment plants at different localities and linking them to the existing pipelines have been sanctioned. Executed by the PHD, the work is targeted to be completed within five years, Samantray said.

He also asserted optimum thrust on improving the drainage and sanitation situation by speedy execution of the `754.44 crore, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), assisted integrated sanitation improvement project.

The project was sanctioned in 2008 but its foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2012. Work on it has only begun during the latter part of 2013. It envisages complete overhaul of the drainage system and laying of over 255 km of underground gravity sewers.