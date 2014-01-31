With the Congress stock going down, CPM general secretary Prakash Karat on Thursday said the Left parties are in talks with regional outfits for a third alternative to fight the BJP in the next general elections.

“We are in consultation with the parties like Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and of course BJD in Odisha for a third alternative to fight the BJP,” Karat told a media conference here.

In the prevailing political situation, the Congress stock is going down because of the misrule of the UPA Government. Therefore, the BJP is to be fought in the next elections. A non-Congress and non-BJP formation can pose a challenge to the BJP, he said. The UPA Government’s policy has caused lot of miseries for the people during the last nine and a half years. There was massive loot of natural resources and a handful of corporate houses and mine owners were hugely benefited.

“Therefore, people want to defeat the Congress. We are trying to give an alternative to the people,” Karat said.

Stating that both the Congress and the BJP are advocating neo-liberal economic policy, Karat said the country needs an alternative policy.

Going soft on the ruling BJD despite differences over many issues, including the Posco project, Karat squarely blamed the Centre for large-scale illegal mining in the State. He said similar irregularities have occurred in Karnataka, Goa and Jharkhand.

Admitting that the Shah Commission has pointed out serious irregularities in the mining sector in the State, Karat said his party will make its stand clear after the report was made public.

“The illegal mining happened due to the wrong policy pursued by the Centre,” he remarked.

Asked about talks he had with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, Karat said they discussed political scenario and formation of non-Congress and non-BJP alternative.

“We have decided to have a common strategy in ensuing session of Parliament. As we are trying to have an electoral understanding with non-Congress secular parties, we discussed electoral understanding with the BJD too,” Karat said. He, however, denied that there was any discussion on electoral understanding for the Assembly elections in the State.