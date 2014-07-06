BHUBANESWAR: The State Congress on Saturday questioned the silence of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Government over railway passenger fare hike, inflation and diesel price rise and alleged a nexus with BJP at the Centre.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said during the UPA Government at the Centre, the BJD had launched several agitations over these issues. These were the key issues of BJD during the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, BJD’s silence on these issues now has given rise to many questions, Mishra said and asked what is holding back BJD now. Except a statement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the hike in railway fare and petrol price, there is no reaction from BJD on these, he said.

Mishra asked whether the BJD and its managers are trying to be on the right side of the Centre by keeping silent on these issues because of the CBI probe into the chit fund scam and the possibility of such an inquiry on the mining scam. Questioning the Chief Minister’s policy of equidistance between Congress and BJP, the senior Congress leader alleged that there is a nexus between BJD and BJP.

Criticising the Centre for its failure to control price rise, Mishra alleged that bad days are ahead for the poor and middle class people. The Congress leader said these issues will be raised by the party MLAs in the Assembly session going to commence from July 9 after the recess.