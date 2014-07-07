BHUBANESWAR: Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Suraksha Manch (SJSSM) on Sunday demanded that those insulting the Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan Peeth should be identified by the State Government and action taken against them.

Besides, the decision of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to impose restrictions on Shankaracharya’s chariot visit during the Rath Yatra should be withdrawn.

Criticising the State Government for the insult to the seer, representatives of mutts and temples who met here on Sunday decided on a seven-point charter of demands.

Convenor of SJSSM Prafulla Kumar Rath said the tradition of Rath Yatra was broken due to an irresponsible act of the administration which has deeply hurt the sentiments of people besides insulting the revered Hindu seer.

Rath further said Government has no right to dictate terms to the seer or interfere in religious matters or practices of the temple. The seven-point charter of demands of the SJSSM includes withdrawal of the decision taken by SJTA on Shankaracharya’s right to go along with his disciples atop the chariots, stringent action against persons involved in the conspiracy against the seer, ensuring that the seer along with his seven disciples perform the rituals as per the traditions without any restrictions from next Rath Yatra onward, enhancing the security of the seer in and around the Gobardhan Peeth, no interference by State Government in any ritual of the temple, appointment of two members- one from Mukti Mandap council of pundits and another representative of the mutts in the temple administration.