TALCHER:Even as Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) had agreed to revoke the termination orders of 126 Hensmul villagers by July 10, it has failed to do so. Harassed, the villagers have decided to paralyse two mega mines of MCL for an indefinite period from Friday.

The two mines are Ananta and Bhubaneswari which together produce nearly one lakh tonne of coal per day, about one third coal output by coal company. “We will stop all operations including coal production and dispatch from two mines from Friday as MCL has breached the agreement, which was reached at a meeting chaired by Sub-Collector on July 6,” said village leader, Parsuram Sahu.

This comes at a time when the country is facing acute coal shortage.

Talcher Sub-Collector, Saroj Samal, had on Wednesday said the MCL authorities have agreed to revoke the dismissal orders of the villagers and after this, there will be a project level advisory meeting soon to finalise one of the two resettlement sites now available for the villagers to shift. These two sites are near Balanda College and Baghmara. The meeting was attended by villagers and MCL Director JP Singh.

Subsequently, minutes of the meeting were released by the Sub-Collector’s office. MCL sources said they have given note of dissent on the minutes. Sahu said they have informed the Angul Collector about their decision.

In May, MCL had terminated services of 126 employees, who were provided jobs against acquisition of their land in Hensmul village near Bhubaneswari opencast mine after they continued to obstruct mining operations. They were given jobs in three collieries. Though MCL authorities claimed that they acted as per rule books, it sparked off an outcry among the trade union leaders and the workers.

The terminated employees were protesting to press for the demand that they be re-instated and relocated to a place in coal bearing area. On June 27, MCL had suffered a production loss of one lakh tonnes of the dry fuel as mining operations at the Ananta and Bhubaneswari open cast projects came to a halt following protests by these villagers.

MCL is the youngest but the second highest coal producing subsidiary of CIL. Its about 60 per cent production comes from the mines in the Talcher Coalfields, the largest coalfields in India.