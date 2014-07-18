Liquor Man Murder: Cops to Visit Hyd

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police is all set to send a team to Hyderabad to nab the two accused in the liquor shop’s salesman murder case.

The main accused has been identified as Manoj Dalai, a native of Jatni while his associate Santu Biswal is a resident of Khandagiri area in the city.

Manoj, who has criminal antecedent, had fired at Rakesh Nayak, the salesman, following an argument over payment.

After getting information about the duo’s wherebaouts, the Commissionerate Police sought help of its counterparts at Hyderabad.