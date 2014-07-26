CUTTACK: Women self-help groups (SHGs) in Cuttack will play a pivotal role in creating awareness as well as undertaking community initiatives to prevent and control dengue which has begun to raise its ugly head in Cuttack.

With around four cases of dengue reported in the city in the last three days, the district administration has roped in SHGs to educate people and ensure they undertake measures to keep dengue at bay. With more than 19,000 SHGs and over two lakh members, their reach is the highest, covering nook and cranny of the district. Further, by being members of the households themselves, they can more effectively disseminate the message in the family and adopt best practices.

It took off on Friday with SHG leaders from 14 blocks and Cuttack city taking part in a training camp. More than 350 office-bearers of SHG federations were trained on the dos and don’ts and the measures to be taken to prevent the mosquitoes from breeding and spreading the disease.

“They would now move to their respective blocks, villages in the district and Wards of Cuttack city and train individual members of the SHG groups under them. An action plan has been developed to systematically engage the SHGs and ensure maximum utility. The entire district will be covered by August second week and the members will be entrusted with monitoring responsibilities thereafter,” CEO of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Cuttack, Bipin Behari Rout said.

Last year, Cuttack district had reported more than 1500 dengue cases. The training was conducted under the leadership of CDMO Dr Prafulla Behera with Mayor Anita Behera and ADM Laxmidhar Mohanty in attendance.

The administration has also involved school students in dengue awareness campaign, mandating every institution to devote some time for dengue-related information. The students in turn will have to disseminate knowledge at their homes. A knowledgeable child will also be most effective in persuading parents and other senior members to take necessary steps.

Dengue Awareness

