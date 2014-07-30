SAMBALPUR: The seepage from Inspection Gallery at EL 470 of Hirakud Hydro Electric Project at Burla has been continuing since long and does not pose any threat to the main dam, said former managing director of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and expert on Hirakud Dam Karunakar Supkar.

Laying to rest the fear over damage to the dam following the leakage, Supkar told mediapersons here that the seepage between the joints of Unit 6 and Unit 7 has been there since long and has increased over the years but can be repaired and poses no threat to the dam.

The former managing director of OHPC said he is in constant touch with another expert on Hirakud Dam Sudhakar Patri. Patri, a retired chief engineer and basin manager of Upper Mahanadi Basin, Burla, was part of the five-member Dam Safety Expert Committee which inspected the crack in power house of the dam in first week of June.

He said Gallery 470 is drainage and discharge gallery where accumulation of water is natural and there was a pit which was dewatered. He said the leakages require epoxy compound for repair.

Supkar said the dead level of the dam was 590 feet while the Gallery is located at 470 feet and there is no link between the two.

However, repeated visits by expert team reveal that the State Government has taken the issue seriously and Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) will be entrusted with the repair. With access to the place restricted, wrong information had added to the chaos, Supkar added.

Profuse water leakage was noticed during the annual inspection on March 12 and apprehension of threat to Hirakud Dam was expressed.

Subsequently, the Chief Engineer (Projects)-cum-Chief Electrical Inspector (Generation) informed the Principal Secretary, Energy Department, about the seepage along with the findings of the annual inspection report. Terming the situation as ‘alarming’, he had expressed apprehension on safety of the Hirakud Dam. Soon after, the committees visited the project for inspection.