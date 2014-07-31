RAYAGADA: Most of the Government-run tribal residential high schools across Rayagada district either do not have toilets for girls or they are lying defunct.

It is a common sight that everyday a sizable number of adolescent girls of these schools go out in the open to take bath in nearby water bodies and attend to nature’s call in the open. This despite the fact that the Government has directed for setting up of lavatory for girls in all schools and hostels.

A case in point is a high school in Padmapur block. Girl students of Khilamunda High School in Padmapur block are forced to walk to a nullah, one km away from their hostel, to take bath and attend to nature’s call. The lavatory in their hostel does not have water supply.

The residential school that functions under the ST and SC Development Department accommodates 375 girls and there is a tube-well fitted with a water pump to draw water. But a few months back, the motor pump developed snags and has not been repaired. As a result, water supply to the taps has thinned down and does not suffice. Under these circumstances, the girls walk to the nullah at Languda to take bath.

Locals alleged that it is unbecoming on part of the school authorities not to have proper lavatory facilities for girls. While doing so, they are ignoring safety of the girls.

Headmaster of the school, Brajabandhu Mishra, has apprised the higher authorities of the department several times, but to no avail.

Project Administrator of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Gunupur, Karunakar Raika, said `15 lakh has been sanctioned for the school to set up a new water supply system in the school and work will begin soon. “Tenders have been floated for the purpose,” he said.

